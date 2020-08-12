Wisconsin board delays rules setting new PFAS restrictions

MADISON, Wis. — Environmental regulators have decided to table rules setting new restrictions on firefighting foam containing PFAS chemicals.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the Department of Natural Resources’ policy board voted unanimously Wednesday to table limits on containment and disposal of the chemicals amid objections from industry groups and Republican lawmakers.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill in February that bans the use of firefighting foam except in emergencies and testing at facilities with DNR-approved containment strategies.

The department has estimated it would cost local governments and businesses about $2.3 million annually to comply with the new regulations.