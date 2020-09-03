Wisconsin bishops invite Catholics to attend mass in-person

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin bishops are inviting Catholics to come back to church and attend mass in-person once again.

During the pandemic, the obligation to attend Sunday mass was waived. Now the archbishop or bishop of each Wisconsin diocese will announce sometime in the near future when the dispensation will come to an end.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Catholic Conference, parishes throughout the state have been able to resume public worship by following strict safety standards.

Attending mass is not an option to anyone who is sick, has COVID-19 symptoms or is at risk of serious illness.

