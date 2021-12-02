Wisconsin bill allowing court to terminate parental rights over substantial prison sentence gets hearing

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — A prison sentence could do more than take away a person’s freedom. Under a bill proposed in Wisconsin, it could take their children away from them.

The Wisconsin State Assembly’s Committee on Family Law heard brief testimony Wednesday on Assembly Bill 627.

Under the bill, which was introduced in October, if a parent is put in prison for four or more consecutive years, a court could decide to terminate their parental rights.

To get to that point, the child’s situation must have already been ruled a “Child in Need of Protection and/or Services” (CHIPS) case.

“The intent behind the bill is to make certain a child is not kept in that welfare system for (an) unduly long period without permanency when the parent is going to be incarcerated for the majority of the child’s youth,” one of the bill’s sponsors, Rep. Barbara Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc), said.

The court could also consider the parent’s history or repeated incarcerations under the bill.

A companion bill was introduced in the Senate in early October.

