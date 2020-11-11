Wisconsin Big Cat Rescue names newest baby Covid

Wisconsin Big Cat Rescue

ROCK SPRINGS, Wis. — The Wisconsin Big Cat Rescue & Educational Center has a new addition.

According to a Facebook post, one of the rescue’s animals, Kai, had a baby on Sept. 25.

The rescue’s post said it does not purposely breed.

The post said the baby’s name is Covid, named after the fact it was born during the coronavirus pandemic.

