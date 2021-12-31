Wisconsin beats Arizona State is Las Vegas Bowl

LAS VEGAS The Wisconsin Badgers are the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl champions.

They beat the Arizona State Sun Devils 20 to 13 Thursday night.

17-year-old freshman running back Braelon Allen ran for 159 yards.

Quarterback Graham Mertz was 11 of 15 with 137 yards and a touchdown.

The Sun Devils were allowed only 219 yards.

It’s the second straight winning bowl game for the Badgers after beating the Wake Forest Demon Deacons last year in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.