Wisconsin-based resorts close due to coronavirus concerns

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin-based Great Wolf Lodge has closed its 19 resorts in 13 states because of concerns over the coronavirus.

The hospitality company says there have been no cases of COVID-19 at any of the resorts, it’s simply following the guidance from federal and state officials over larger gatherings.

The closings come during the busy spring break season.

Both Kalahari Resort, one of the larger waterpark resorts in the country, and Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells have also announced they will close beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Kalahari, Wilderness and Great Wolf say they plan to reopen on April 2.

