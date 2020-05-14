Wisconsin bars, supper clubs and restaurants can open immediately, says Tavern League

Adam Duxter

MADISON, Wis. – Bars, restaurants and supper clubs can open immediately following the State Supreme Courts overturning of the Safer At Home order.

Tavern League President Chris Mariscano says some bars could open as soon as Wednesday night, depending on available staff.

“We were not surprised by (the deciscion),” Mariscano said. “We thought all along that we were in the right and that the Governor’s decision was wrong to close us down.”

Mariscano says businesses opening will still have to abide by regulations and guidelines created by health experts.

“Of course we’re going to follow the guidelines to make sure our customers are safe,” he said.

Some counties, like Dane County, have already announce they intend to craft Safer at Home policies and regulations of their own. Mariscano says bars in these communities would have to follow local ordinance.

