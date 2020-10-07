Wisconsin Bank & Trust to donate $20,000 to Toki Middle School

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Bank & Trust announced Wednesday it is donating $20,000 to Toki Middle School.

The release said the funds are intended for the school to buy tools and materials.

“Whether school is taking place in the classroom or remotely from home, the need for additional school supplies, especially personal protective equipment (PPE) and technology is significant,” said Brent Giles, Wisconsin Bank & Trust’s President & CEO. “Our hope is that these funds will give students access to the resources they need.”

The donation is through its partnership with nonprofit, AdoptAClassroom.org.

