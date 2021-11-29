Wisconsin Badgers unveil new ‘By the Players’ alternate men’s basketball uniforms

by Jaymes Langrehr

Courtesy: UWBadgers

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team is once again giving the players creative license to create their own uniforms.

The program announced its newest “By the Players” edition uniforms on social media Monday morning.

The new jersey and shorts, which were designed by Johnny Davis, Jordan Davis, Ben Carlson, Lorne Bowman II and Tyler Wahl, once again mix throwback elements from previous eras of Badgers basketball with the new.

"By the Players" Edition Unis 💯 Introducing this season's alternate uniforms, designed by Johnny and Jordan Davis, Ben Carlson, Lorne Bowman II and Tyler Wahl 🆕 https://t.co/wOjBLfIwHl pic.twitter.com/moFIxrRqox — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 29, 2021

The new uniform set features a red and white checkered collar, along with a vintage Badgers “W” logo on the back of the jersey and the side of the shorts.

The new jersey is already available for fans to buy online.

This is the second year in a row the players have designed their own alternate uniforms. Last season, the team wore uniforms designed by Brad Davison, Aleem Ford, Micah Potter and D’Mitrik Trice that featured cursive “Wisconsin Badgers” text at the top of the uniform with a throwback block “W” inside a circle on the uniform’s shorts.

The team will debut the new uniforms on the court this weekend when they host in-state rival Marquette on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.