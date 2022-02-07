Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team falls to 14th in AP Top 25

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — A loss to Illinois and a lackluster performance against Penn State in the last week has the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team falling in the polls.

The Badgers, who were ranked 11th in the country last week, fell to 14th in the most recent AP Top 25 poll released Monday.

Wisconsin’s offense has gone cold in recent weeks, leading to an 80-67 loss on the road to the Illini last week and a narrow 51-49 win over the Nittany Lions over the weekend. The Badgers’ 41.8% field goal percentage ranks last in the Big Ten, and their 31.7% three-point percentage ranks second-to-last.

Despite that, Wisconsin enters the week tied for second in the Big Ten with a 9-3 record in the conference, one game behind Illinois. At 18-4 overall, the Badgers have already matched last season’s win total.

The Badgers face another big in-conference test this week, when they travel to Michigan State on Tuesday night to face the 17th-ranked Spartans. The Badgers lost to Michigan State in Madison in their last meeting on January 22, 86-74. The Spartans are 9-1 at home so far this season.

Wisconsin will return home on Saturday against Rutgers.

