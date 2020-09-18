Wisconsin awarded $100,000 grant for employee financial wellness program

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions and Department of Employee Trust Funds announced Thursday they were awarded a $100,000 grant.

According to a news release, the grant will help establish a financial wellness program the state’s workforce, called ‘Wisconsin Strong.’ The program will provide a “holistic financial wellness program for all Wisconsin public service employees, retirees, and their families.

The release said the grant’s funding comes from the Wells Fargo Foundation. Twenty-four state and local government jurisdictions were awarded grants across the country.

