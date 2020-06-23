Wisconsin authorities ID Minnesota man as homicide victim

Associated Press by Associated Press

BARRON, Wis. — Authorities in northwestern Wisconsin have identified the bones of a Minnesota man they say was the apparent victim of a homicide.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday that remains found near Barron in December 2017 are those of 63-year-old Gary Herbst of New Prague, Minnesota. The sheriff’s department says Herbt’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Herbt’s remains were identified with help from the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation and the DNA Doe Project. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says no other comments are being made about the active case.

