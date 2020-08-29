Wisconsin Attorney General supports Dane County’s emergency order limiting in-person school

Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul filed two amicus briefs Friday. Both briefs support Public Health Madison & Dane County’s Emergency Order 9, which was challenged by two petitions before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, including James v. Heinrich and Wisconsin Council of Religion and Independent Schools, et al. v. Heinrich.

The order went into effect Monday. It orders all Dane County schools to begin the 2020 school year virtually for students in grades 3-12. That includes private schools, many of which had intended to reopen to in-person classes.

Kaul’s brief states: “For over a century, Wisconsin has maintained a public health infrastructure that empowers local health officials to be a critical line of defense, barring public gatherings and swiftly taking any actions that are reasonable and necessary to suppress spreading diseases. That is precisely what Dane County did here, barring in-person school instruction in order to prevent outbreaks of COVID-19.”

He also argued that the Supreme Court should deny the petitions because the emergency order is lawful and an appropriate public health measure to suppress the spread of COVID-19.

