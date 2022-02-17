Wisconsin Assembly renaming parlor in honor of Tommy Thompson

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — One of the most influential figures in the history of Wisconsin politics will now have his name attached to one of the rooms where he started his career.

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos announced Thursday that the assembly parlor at the Wisconsin State Capitol will be renamed in honor of former Governor Tommy Thompson.

“I think most of us know that, with Tommy Thompson there is always a second act. So, I’m excited today that we’re going to have the opportunity to name this parlor in his honor,” Vos said Thursday.

Thompson began his political career in the Wisconsin State Assembly in the 1960s before setting his eyes on a gubernatorial campaign in 1986 — a campaign Vos said he worked for while he was a high school student.

Thompson went on to become the longest-serving governor in Wisconsin’s history before leaving Madison to join the George W. Bush administration as Health and Human Services secretary in 2001. He is now finishing his latest role as interim president of the UW System.

Vos called Thompson the biggest cheerleader for the state of Wisconsin.

“I think he is still having an impact on our state and I have no doubt in the future he will continue to do that,” Vos said.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.