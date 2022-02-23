Wisconsin Assembly passes ream of education reform bills amid nationwide GOP push

by Naomi Kowles

MADISON, Wis. — Public education was the main agenda in a marathon floor session in the Wisconsin Assembly on Tuesday, with Republicans green-lighting a ream of bills including a ‘parental bill of rights’, charter school expansion, mandatory literacy tests for third-graders, and banning the teaching of race in state universities and technical colleges.

“They’re generally all focused on empowering parents,” Rep. Robert Wittke (R-Racine) said in a press conference. “I think our Department of Public Instruction had Dr. Jill Underly say, quote, ‘Our schools are facing major challenges, many of which existed long before Covid. We need solutions to these challenges.’ I couldn’t agree more…We just have a different way of getting there.”

Many of the bills were introduced by Republicans in a sweeping education reform package just two weeks ago, prompting concern from some educational organizations who say there isn’t time to fully assess bills and provide input that can help avoid unintended consequences.

“I really don’t think both sides of the story are getting told at public hearings,” Kim Kaukl from the Wisconsin Rural Schools Alliance said, referencing a 24-hour notice for similar bills set for public hearing tomorrow. “I almost feel like they know these bills are coming, and they’ve got things set up, but they don’t want us to know till the last minute.”

Republicans say the goal of many of the bills is to empower parents to take more control of their child’s education.

A “parental bill of rights” would allow parents to sue school districts if districts stopped parents from dictating their child’s name and pronouns, opt out of classes, or be informed about their child’s education. The legislation has echoes of a federal bill introduced by Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley.

Other bills touted as putting a child’s education back in the hands of parents include one sponsored by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos allowing parents to opt out of schoolwide mask mandates.

Additionally, another bill would lift income limits on which families can apply for charter school vouchers, a major expansion in the state. Education experts say there already isn’t enough money funding public schools in Wisconsin, and the move needs to be funded by a separate pot of state money.

“If this is truly what some of the legislators want, then there should be a separate pool of money for the private side and a separate pool of money for the public side,” Kaukl said.

“We would be subsidizing the wealthiest people that already send their child to private school,” Rep. Evan Goyke (D-Milwaukee) said. “All the sudden the taxpayers would be paying for that private education. That is wildly misplaced priorities. So Democrats are putting forward alternatives that really focus on kids, the needs of kids in our schools.”

Democrats introduced their own package of education-focused bills this week, targeted at helping eliminate the teacher shortage.

Ultimately the swath of education-focused bills, while many are unlikely to clear Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ desk if passing both legislature chambers, provide key insight into how Republicans are setting up the core of their midterm campaign platforms in the state.

Republicans are campaigning across the country on banning race-oriented education theories in public schools, and point to the Virginia governor’s race as an example of how education issues could propel the party in midterm elections.

