Wisconsin Assembly approves revised resolution to throw out mask mandate

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s State Assembly is approving a revised resolution that would throw out Gov. Evers’ statewide mask mandate.

The measure passed by a 52-42 vote.

The Assembly held off on taking a vote last week after concerns that ending the governor’s emergency order would also cause Wisconsin to lose about $50 million per month in federal food program benefits.

A resolution passed the Senate last week with an amendment that attempted to repeal the mandate while keeping the federal funding alive, but an analysis of the amendment showed “unintended consequences” that would actually expand the governor’s emergency powers.

Prior to the Assembly session, Republicans in the chamber sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers saying they would be open to limited mask requirements that were established through the legislative rules-making process. Because the Legislature cannot introduce rules themselves, those rules would have to be introduced by the governor.

“If you send the rules to our chamber, we give you our assurance that they will be reviewed fairly and judiciously,” Assembly Republicans said in the letter.

In a joint statement issued Thursday afternoon, Assembly Speaker Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said the resolution will take effect once it is signed on Friday.

While the statewide requirement will be thrown out, local orders such as the one in Dane County will remain in effect.

