Wisconsin Assembly approves push to further shield gun manufacturers from lawsuits

by Naomi Kowles

A salesperson shows an AR-15 rifle to a customer at a store in Orem, Utah, U.S., on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Two mass shootings in one week are giving Democrats new urgency to pass gun control legislation, but opposition from Republicans in the Senate remains the biggest obstacle to any breakthrough in the long-stalled debate. Photographer: George Frey/Bloomberg via Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. — Days after the families of nine victims in the 2012 Sandy Hooks school shooting massacre reached a historic settlement in a lawsuit against Remington, the Wisconsin Assembly passed a bill that would make it nearly impossible to sue gun manufacturers in Wisconsin.

The bill would protect gun manufacturers from lawsuits in a number of situations, including damages after their firearm was used in a crime, but would still potentially allow lawsuits for things like breaches of warranties or gun malfunctions.

“I just feel that when a crime occurs, we should blame the criminal and not the gun,” bill author Rep. Gae Magnafici (R-Dresser) said in a press conference before a marathon Assembly floor session set to take up scores of bills.

A 2005 federal law, the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, already largely protects gun manufacturers from lawsuits in most cases. The bill clearing the Assembly today with all Republicans and one Democratic lawmaker’s vote would put Wisconsin alongside at least 35 other state with additional state-level protections for gun manufacturers, according to the Giffords Law Center.

It’s unlikely Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will sign the bill into law, however.

“Lawsuits against firearm manufacturers are one way the left is trying to restrict our rights,” bill author Rep. Gae Magnafici (R-Dresser) said in floor debate on Wednesday. “They believe they should sue American manufacturers out of business if someone commits a crime with a firearm.”

Democrats pushed back, arguing Republicans were leaving commonsense gun violence prevention bills in limbo while protecting an already-protected industry.

“The gun industry already enjoys more protection from litigation than manufacturers of cars or tobacco products,” Rep. Deb Andraca (D-Whitefish Bay) said. “The largely unregulated gun industry produces and sells deadly weapons to civilian consumer with minimal oversight and pretty much near-zero accountability.”

Bills for things like universal background checks and red flag laws aren’t able to get public hearings from Republican chairs, Rep. Andraca said.

“We can’t even have a conversation about reducing gun violence because you refuse to bring up these common sense tools that will literally save lives in a public hearing,” she said in floor debate.

A 2018 Marquette Law School poll, conducted shortly after the Parkland school shooting in Florida, found 81% of Wisconsinites supported universal background checks before gun sales, including 78% of those who had a gun in their household. In 2016, 85% of those asked supported the measure. Only 34% of respondents, however, thought that new gun control laws would reduce mass shootings by a moderate or great amount.

The bill comes days after families of victims in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre–resulting in the shooter killing 26 people–reached a $73 million settlement in a lawsuit against Remington, the manufacturer of the AR-15 style rifle used in the killings.

According to the New York Times, the lawsuit was able to go forward despite the 2005 federal law protecting gun manufacturers by taking advantage of a Connecticut state consumer law, arguing that the rifle had been marketed to troubled men. Nationally, most similar lawsuits have failed thanks to the federal law.

Rep. Nick Milroy (D-South Range) was the only Democratic lawmaker to join Assembly Republicans in voting for the bill.

