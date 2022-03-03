Wisconsin Army National Guard solider donates kidney to help save California resident

by Logan Reigstad

Wisconsin Army National Guard Maj. Bill Barthen when he was a Captain in the organization. Barthen recently donated one of his kidneys to a stranger in need. Courtesy: Wisconsin National Guard.

MADISON, Wis. — A soldier from the Wisconsin Army National Guard gave the gift of life to a California resident, donating a kidney in a process that began years prior, the Guard said Thursday.

Maj. Bill Barthen’s interest in becoming a donor began years ago when he got involved with the Mankind Project. One of the group’s leaders, John Nemick, had been on a list for a kidney transplant for years and was going into kidney failure.

Barthen committed to giving Nemick his kidney in October 2020, but before the transplant could happen, Nemick died in July 2021, the Guard said.

Despite Nemic’s death, Barthen moved forward and was cleared to donate his kidney. On Dec. 28, his kidney was removed and sent to a recipient in California.

Barthen suffered a complication from his recovery but still didn’t miss drill weekend. He encourages people to consider becoming donors, calling it an easy choice for those who know someone in need.

