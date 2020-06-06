Wisconsin Army Guard Soldiers return from Afghanistan deployment

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly three dozen Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers arrived at Dane County Regional Airport on Saturday following several months in Afghanistan.

According to a news release, the soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry mobilized for deployment last July.

The release said the 128th Infantry in Afghanistan performed a ‘guardian angel’ missing and provided force protection for the U.S. Army’s 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade during several engagements between advisors, other coalition troops, contractors and Afghan troops.

Officials said about 150 soldiers from the battalion returned to Wisconsin in April. Nearly 300 soldiers from the 128th Infantry remain in Afghanistan.

