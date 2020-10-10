Wisconsin approaching 150,000 all-time coronavirus cases
MADISON, Wis. — Three weeks after surpassing 100,000 all-time cases of the novel coronavirus, Wisconsin is poised to have more than 150,000 infections.
Combined data from state and county health dashboards showed an additional 2,271* cases of COVID-19 in the state, which makes Wisconsin’s total count of cases since the start of the pandemic 147,769*. Wisconsin hit 100,000 total cases on Sept. 20 — three weeks ago tomorrow, while the state has seen at least 3,000 new infections each of the past two days.
Fourteen* more people died, which is a total of 1,463 in the state.
The seven-day average percent of positive tests is also matching an all-time high Saturday at 17.6%, according to DHS. That’s an increase of .2% from Friday.
120 more people were hospitalized between Friday and Saturday, the Department of Health Services said. A total of 5.6% of people in the state with COVID-19 have required hospitalizations.
DHS said 117,865 people, or 79.9%, in Wisconsin have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
For more COVID-19 headlines, click here.
*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.