Wisconsin approaching 100,000 all-time coronavirus cases

MADISON, Wis. — After two days of record-breaking case counts, Wisconsin is approaching 100,000 all-time cases.

Combined data from state and county health dashboards showed an additional 1,971* cases of COVID-19 in the state, which makes Wisconsin’s total count of cases since the start of the pandemic 99,599*. The state’s record for single cases in a day is 2,626, which was set on Friday.

More than 18% of Wisconsin’s tests came back positive over the past day, bringing the state’s seven-day testing average to a two-week high of 16.4%.

Three* more people died, which is a total of 1,243 in the state.

Fifty more people were hospitalized between Friday and Saturday, bringing the total to 6,619, or 6.6% of all cases.

DHS said 84,632 people, or 15%, in Wisconsin have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.