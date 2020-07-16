Wisconsin approaches 40K cases of COVID-19 as majority of counties have high activity levels for disease spread

MADISON, Wis. — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continues to climb as the state inches closer to 40,000 cases.

State and county health officials confirmed 817 new cases Thursday, bringing the lifetime total to 39,833.*

While Thursday’s count is not as high as previous days of the week, July has seen a steady influx of new cases, with over 10,000 since the start of the month. As of Wednesday, the majority of counties in Wisconsin have high activity levels for disease spread, according to data from the state Department of Health Services.

Testing in Wisconsin has remained consistently high over the past few days, with more than 14,000 people tested in the past 24 hours.

Out of those people, DHS said 6.3% of new tests came back positive. That percentage has stayed within one percentage point since Monday.

Health officials said 8,236 cases are still active, and there have been 45 new hospitalizations. Four more deaths have been confirmed, and a total of 832 people have died in Wisconsin due to the virus.

With the state’s 11,398 hospital beds, roughly 22% remain available. There are also 959 ventilators left for patient use.

In an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19, many corporations throughout the country have announced plans to implement mask mandates at their stores, including Walmart, Target and Pick ‘n Save.

Some counties have also begun to take action on a municipal level, as Rock County health officials have made masks mandatory in all county-run facilities.

In Dane County, the decision to require face coverings has led to pushback from some, as one group is planning to host an anti-mask protest in Madison next week.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.