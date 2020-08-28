Wisconsin applies for lost wages assistance program

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announced that the Department of Workforce Development applied for Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Lost Wages Assistance program Thursday.

According to a release, DWD is waiting for federal approval to its grant application. The program would allow the state to fund an additional unemployment benefit of $300 per week to eligible recipients. The maximum weekly unemployment benefit is $370, so residents could get up to $670 per week before tax withholding.

The release said it would also be retroactive to the week ending Aug. 1.

“Wisconsin workers continue to face financial burdens and stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are working hard to ensure folks across the state are able to access the support they need,” Evers said. “While I am grateful to be able to provide an additional $300 to eligible claimants, Wisconsin needs Congress and the Trump administration to come to an agreement on a continued, robust response to the pandemic. Our unemployed workers deserve certainty regarding the support that will be available to them while our state and nation continue to weather this unprecedented crisis.”

To be eligible for the benefit, recipients need to receive at least $100 in an Unemployment Insurance program and must show that they are unemployed or partially unemployed because of COVID-19. The LWA program would be in addition to Regular UI, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation payments.

“There are many Wisconsinites who are still out of work and need additional financial assistance during this difficult time,” DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said. “DWD has already begun setting up the program to ensure claimants receive these supplemental benefit payments as quickly as our technology can accommodate.”

The program will end when grant funding runs out or Congress enacts legislation for a supplemental UI program.

