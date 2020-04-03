Wisconsin Apartment Association launches COVID-19 task force

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Apartment Association launched a bi-partisan, statewide COVID-19 Task Force to be a resource for and support residents in rental housing impacted by the virus and the statewide shutdown.

According to a release, the task force is aiming to be a “sounding board” to the Governor and Wisconsin court system on non-legal, business and financial impacts.

Most rental housing in Wisconsin is owned by individuals or small businesses with financial responsibilities the release said. WAA said they know certain residents have lost jobs and income and are at risk. If residents can’t pay rent, housing providers at risk of not being able to pay their mortgages and property taxes.

“Our goal is to work with political decision-makers here in Wisconsin and advise them on how to best provide housing assistance to renters who are suffering from income disruption as a result of the pandemic,” Task Force Chair Chris Mokler said.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments