Wisconsin announces 2022 schedule changes, open up against Illinois State

by Zach Hanley

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — The Big Ten conference announced changes to the 2022 football schedule on Wednesday including Wisconsin’s slate.

New look schedule (Peep week 4 👀 👀) https://t.co/ypmIeARS4J — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) January 12, 2022

The Badgers will know kickoff their year against Illinois State on September 3rd. They were originally set to open up against Illinois. On September 10th, UW will host Washington State and closes out non conference play against New Mexico State the following week.

Wisconsin begins Big Ten play at Ohio State on September 24th. Former UW head coach Bret Bielema and Illinois will come to Camp Randall on October 1st. The full schedule can be seen here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.