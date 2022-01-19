Wisconsin and Minnesota renew Border Battle rivalry this weekend
MADISON, Wis. — It’s Border Battle week for the Wisconsin women’s hockey.
The Badgers and Gophers renew their rivalry Friday and Saturday at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.
SERIES HISTORY:
Minnesota leads the all-time series 45-53-14. The Badgers are 6-1-3 in the last 10 meetings between the two, but the Gophers game into LaBahn in December and left with a win and a tie.
TWO OF THE NATION’S BEST:
Wisconsin sits #1 in the latest USCHO poll, Minnesota is #5.
