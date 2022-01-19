Wisconsin and Minnesota renew Border Battle rivalry this weekend

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — It’s Border Battle week for the Wisconsin women’s hockey.

“Every time you get to play the Gophers it’s going to be a great day” – @maddieposick It’s Border Battle week. That’s all that needs to be said. @BadgerWHockey is looking forward to renewing their rivalry with Minnesota this weekend. #Badgers #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/qkJkQ2YWJe — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) January 19, 2022



The Badgers and Gophers renew their rivalry Friday and Saturday at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.

SERIES HISTORY:

Minnesota leads the all-time series 45-53-14. The Badgers are 6-1-3 in the last 10 meetings between the two, but the Gophers game into LaBahn in December and left with a win and a tie.

TWO OF THE NATION’S BEST:

Wisconsin sits #1 in the latest USCHO poll, Minnesota is #5.

