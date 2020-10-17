Wisconsin Alumni Association offers 2020 homecoming celebrations virtually

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

MADISON, WI — The Wisconsin Alumni Association is offering UW–Madison homecoming celebrations virtually this year, planning a variety of events for the week of Oct. 19-24.

“We’re also proud to partner with the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Educational Achievement to sponsor Multicultural Homecoming, to create inclusive activities celebrating the diversity of our students and alumni,” said Sarah Schutt, chief alumni officer and executive director of the Wisconsin Alumni Association.

Throughout the week, alumni will be able to support the UW by wearing red and posting their pride on social media, virtually touring new cultural centers housed within the Red Gym and taking part in the annual Fill the Hill tradition to provide financial support to UW.

At the end of the week, a Friday Night Fifth Quarter event will feature a performance of “Varsity” by alumnus, Broadway star André De Shields, an appearance by comedian and host of the “Manitowoc Minute” Charlie Berens and many other traditions. This will all be live streamed on the Wisconsin Alumni Association YouTube channel before the homecoming game kickoff at 7 p.m. on Oct. 23.

A fall tradition since 1911, the aim is to, “bring Badger spirit to alumni and friends all over the world while also encouraging everyone to stay home, stay safe, and not travel to campus,” the Wisconsin Alumni Association said a release.

A full list of activities can be found here.

