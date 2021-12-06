Wisconsin agencies get nearly $4M to help transport seniors, people with disabilities

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Dozens of agencies across Wisconsin will get a share of nearly $4 million in state and federal funds to help provide transportation to seniors and people with disabilities, the state’s transportation department announced Monday.

In a news release, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced 50 agencies, including 17 serving parts of south-central and southwestern Wisconsin, have been awarded some of the $3,990,287 available through the Federal Transit Administration’s Section 5310 Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program. The program helps cover operating costs, vehicle purchases and mobility management.

The largest award — $468,226 — went to the Southwest Wisconsin Community Action Program. The group, which serves Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette and Richland counties, received $266,885 to help cover call center and mobility management expenses and $201,341 in operating assistance related to volunteer drivers.

“We are pleased to support organizations that provide basic mobility all across Wisconsin,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said in the release. “Through this program, we are helping to get people, wherever they live in our state, to medical appointments, work, school and family.”

Madison, Milwaukee, Appleton and Green Bay run the programs in their respective areas, while WisDOT administers them in the rest of the state.

