Wisconsin again? Swing state a hotbed of virus politics

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has been the battleground for political proxy wars for nearly a decade, and six months before the next presidential election, the state is on fire again.

With a divided state government and a polarized electorate, Wisconsin has emerged as a hotbed of partisan fighting over the coronavirus, including how to slow its spread, restart the seized economy, vote amid a pandemic and judge President Donald Trump’s leadership.

In recent weeks, every political twist has been dissected by the parties, political scientists and the press, all searching for insight into which way the swing state might be swinging in the virus era.

The answers have been conflicting.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments