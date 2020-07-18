Wisconsin adds more than 800 new coronavirus cases as 9 more deaths are confirmed

MADISON, Wis. — Statewide, Wisconsin continues to see elevated single-day increases in the number of new coronavirus cases.

On Saturday state and county health officials confirmed 805 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s lifetime total to 41,527* confirmed cases. Saturday also saw the confirmation of nine new deaths due to the disease. At least 846 people have died from complications from the coronavirus.

Saturday also brought an uptick in the percent of positive coronavirus tests. Roughly 7.9% of new tests came back positive, which is up from 6.6% of cases coming back positive the day prior.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services typically reports the number of people who have recovered and are still infected, but the data appeared to be temporarily unavailable as of Saturday afternoon. The information is found near the bottom of DHS’ Cases page.

Of all Wisconsinites who have tested positive for the coronavirus, 4,082 people, which is about 10% of all patients, have been hospitalized for their infections.

According to DHS data, the state’s testing capacity still sits at 24,162 cases per day, which is the same number that was reported Friday. DHS reported 12,424 people were tested since Friday’s count. Since Wisconsin began testing for the coronavirus, 765,128 people have been tested.

Throughout the state, businesses continue to struggle financially due to health restrictions enacted to prevent the spread of COVID-19. A recent letter to employees indicates that 125 workers at the Madison Concourse Hotel will be laid off in September due to financial hardships caused by COVID-19.

For the latest COVID-19 headlines, click here.