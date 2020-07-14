Wisconsin added to New York’s coronavirus quarantine list
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has added four more states to New York’s quarantine list as he seeks to contain the spread of COVID-19 from regions of the country where infection rates are growing.
Wisconsin was added to the list on Tuesday, along with Minnesota, New Mexico and Ohio. Travelers from 22 states will be required to quarantine for 14 days upon entering New York.
The list of states that meet New York’s travel advisory’s metrics has continued to grow each week as COVID-19 continues to spike nationwide. Cuomo has warned that New York’s dropping number of infections could be reversed.
The 22 states on the New York state travel advisory include:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- New Mexico
- Nevada
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Wisconsin
