Wisconsin added to New York’s coronavirus quarantine list

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has added four more states to New York’s quarantine list as he seeks to contain the spread of COVID-19 from regions of the country where infection rates are growing.

Wisconsin was added to the list on Tuesday, along with Minnesota, New Mexico and Ohio. Travelers from 22 states will be required to quarantine for 14 days upon entering New York.

The list of states that meet New York’s travel advisory’s metrics has continued to grow each week as COVID-19 continues to spike nationwide. Cuomo has warned that New York’s dropping number of infections could be reversed.

Individuals arriving from these states must undertake a precautionary quarantine for 14 days. They must also complete a DOH Traveler Health Form that will be distributed by airlines and is available online here: https://t.co/8micaXlbwF — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 14, 2020

The 22 states on the New York state travel advisory include:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

North Carolina

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wisconsin

