Wisconsin added to Chicago’s quarantine list, travelers must quarantine for two weeks upon arrival starting Friday

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

CHICAGO — Chicago health officials have added Wisconsin to the list of states covered by an emergency travel order put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

According to the City of Chicago, the emergency order directs “any travelers entering or returning to Chicago from states experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases to quarantine for a 14-day period.”

Wisconsin was added to the list on Tuesday. The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Officials said the order applies to anyone who spends more than 24 hours in Wisconsin, including Chicagoans who travel to Wisconsin for any reason other than work.

Anyone who is traveling to Chicago from Wisconsin or from Chicago to Wisconsin for work is exempt from the quarantine rule, but they are strongly urged to avoid any non-work-related activities.

Click here for a more detailed look at Chicago’s emergency travel order.

