Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh tests positive for COVID, will miss Las Vegas Bowl

by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and will miss the Badgers’ Dec. 30 bowl game.

According to the athletic department, McIntosh will not travel to Las Vegas for the Las Vegas Bowl.

“I would encourage everyone to follow the advice of medical professionals and get vaccinated, boosted, tested and wear a mask,” McIntosh said in a statement. “Those mitigation measures may not keep us from contracting COVID, but there’s a good chance they will keep us from having a severe outcome.”

The Badgers will leave Madison for the game on Friday.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.