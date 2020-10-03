Wisconsin activists call on lawmakers to take action on racial inequalities, police brutality

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn, Adam Duxter

MADISON, Wis. — Activists from throughout Wisconsin called on politicians to make changes Friday afternoon when it comes to racial inequalities and police brutality.

Speakers had a message of unity and said it doesn’t matter who you are, just that everyone must come together to create lasting change.

Activists from throughout Wisconsin are holding a press conference at the WI State Capitol. They have representatives from both political parties, as well as every race. The message is creating unity together, in the form of legislation. #New3Now @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/2ZVEoDoI4A — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) October 2, 2020

The family of Joel Acevedo, Tari Davis and state Rep. Sheila Stubbs spoke at the event.

Demonstrators are now leading a march. It’ll be one lap around the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/Ve55mTeffO — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) October 2, 2020

Organizers said Friday’s rally is their first of many, and they plan to continue to fight until they get the change they would like to see.

