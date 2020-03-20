Wisconsin State Parks and Trails to remain open to public during coronavirus pandemic

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin State Parks and Trails will remain open to the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision comes days after Gov. Tony Evers banned gatherings expected to draw 10 or more. The ban ordered bars and restaurants to close, except for takeout or delivery orders.

Parks, law enforcement and property staff will be providing routine sweeps of state parks to make sure groups larger than 10 are not together, according to a release on the DNR’s website.

“We recognize that spending time outdoors benefits both physical and mental health. Getting outdoors can also help relieve stress, especially during this public health emergency. A quiet walk does wonders to reduce our anxieties,” said DNR Secretary Preston D. Cole.

“The DNR is committed to providing a safe environment for our visitors to enjoy, while protecting the health of our staff.”

All state park offices, visitor centers and non-essential buildings are closed at the parks. Bathrooms will remain open, the release said.

Admission is voluntary at this time via self-registration or electronic kiosks.

Park campsites are closed through April 30. Refunds will be issued to all customers. No new reservations will be accepted until further notice, the release said.

