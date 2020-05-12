WISC TV wins Regional Murrow Award for Overall Excellence

MADISON, Wis. — WISC TV is thrilled to announce that our station has been honored with a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence.

The category of Overall Excellence measures a station’s coverage of breaking news, continuing coverage, feature stories, web presence and newscasts valuing depth and scope of coverage. You can watch our coverage in the submission video below.

WISC will now advance to the National Murrow Award competition, where they will compete against stations across the country.

Edward R. Murrow Awards, which are awarded by the Radio Television Digital News Association, are some of the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.

RTDNA has celebrated excellent broadcast journalism with the awards since 1971.

