WISC-TV programming changes due to CBS’ March Madness coverage

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — March Madness coverage on CBS is once again leading to some programming changes on WISC-TV this week.

Due to basketball coverage, News 3 Now at Six will air at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. News 3 Now at Ten will air following the end of the late basketball game.

News 3 Now This Morning, News 3 Now at Noon, News 3 Now Live at Four and News 3 Now at Five will air during their regular timeslots on Thursday and Friday.

Click here for the full daily programming schedule for WISC-TV, TVW and WISC-TV’s digital subchannels.

The following games are set to air on CBS (all listings in Central time):

Thursday

6:10 p.m. Arkansas vs. Gonzaga

8:40 p.m. Texas Tech vs. Duke

Friday

6:10 p.m. St. Peter’s vs. Purdue

8:40 p.m. North Carolina vs. UCLA

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.