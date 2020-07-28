WIS 60 blocked in both directions near Lodi due to utility emergency

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

LODI, Wis. — A portion of Highway 60 near Lodi has been closed due to a utility emergency Monday night.

The Department of Transportation said the incident happened at 8:43 p.m. The highway has been blocked in both directions from Highway 113 to Riddle Road, officials said.

Closures are expected to last for about two hours.

The Columbia County Sheriff Department is handling the situation.

