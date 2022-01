WIS 39 back open at US 18 near Edmund following crash

by Kyle Jones

EDMUND, Wis. — All lanes of State Highway 39 are back open at US 18 following a crash.



The incident occurred just before 2:45 p.m. Monday.

Iowa County Sheriff’s officials are handling the incident.

No further information has been released.

