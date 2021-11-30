WIS 33 blocked in both directions north of La Valle due to crash

by Kyle Jones

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. – WIS 33 is blocked in both directions north of La Valle between WIS 58 and Wilkonson Road due to a crash.

Sauk Co. officials say a two-vehicle crash occurred just before 10 a.m. Tuesday near Green Valley Drive.

Westbound drivers are urged to exit at WIS 58 and turn at Wilkinson Road to detour, reverse for eastbound drivers.

WisDOT expects the roads to be closed for two hours.

No further information has been released.

