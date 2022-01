WIS 33 blocked between I-90 and I-39 due to crash

by Kyle Jones

PORTAGE, Wis. — All lanes of State Highway 33 are closed between I-90 and I-39 due to a crash.

According to WisDOT, the incident occurred just after noon Wednesday.

Wisconsin State Patrol troopers are handling the crash.

No further information has been released.

