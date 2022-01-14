Wireless carriers, airlines battle over 5G expansion near US airports

Multiple Midwestern airports, but not Madison's, in 'buffer zone'

by Eric Franke

MADISON, Wis. — A higher level of 5G wireless service is coming soon that has the potential to not only make phones faster but also will create thousands of jobs and help expand broadband service.

But airlines want to make sure the new technology doesn’t interfere with safe air travel.

In recent weeks, there has been a battle between major airlines and wireless carriers.

“5G is now the biggest issue facing the airline (industry). It’s remarkable to say in a world where we’re still in COVID.” Scott Kirby, the CEO of United Airlines, said.

The launch of new ultra-wideband 5G service has been pushed back twice. Now, it’s set to go January 19 using frequencies airlines say could interfere with instruments used to land the aircraft.

“Where it will be most apparent to you the traveler right at first is that we will not be able to do low visibility approaches anymore,” Madison area pilot Jeff Skiles said.

Skiles, the co-pilot on the Miracle on the Hudson flight, now pilots 787 Dreamliners for American Airlines.

“The (Federal Aviation Administration), their primary purpose is to protect the safety of the traveling public, and that’s you and me,” he said. “They aren’t going to allow us to do the kind of operations that we can do today with radio altimeter data if the 5G becomes a problem, and I say if because nobody knows.”

Based on that unknown, the FAA this week released a list of 50 airports that will have buffer zones to counter potential interference from 5G.

Madison isn’t in line to have the ultra-wideband 5G service until late next year, so the Dane County Regional Airport isn’t on that list, but News 3 Now has learned wireless carriers have petitioned the city for roughly 50 to 60 permits for new cell towers.

“From a municipal standpoint… we are purely the gatekeepers of the permits,” Hannah Mohelnitzky, a spokesperson for Madison’s engineering department, said.

It’s a constant process for the city as wireless carriers update their technology.

“The first step is that the cell phone company decides they need to build there,” Mohelnitzky said. “The second step is finding a location and then working with the city or the municipality and the aesthetic guidelines that are in place.”

Currently, there are no plans for new towers near the airport.

“If they are going to plan on trying to apply to be closer to the airport, they would definitely have to need to go through the FAA and there’s probably a longer list of rules that they would have to abide by,” Mohelnitzky said.

Fourteen of the 18 destinations out of Madison — including O’Hare International Airport in Chicago and the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport — have 5G buffer zones, but four — Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. plus airports in Denver, Tampa and Atlanta, will not.

A lobbying group representing the wireless industry points to successful 5G coexistence with airlines in Europe.

“Nearly 40 countries already use 5G in the c-band with no impact on aviation,” the group said in a statement.

Still, there are differences.

“My understanding is they use slightly different frequencies, they use lower-powered transmitters on their towers, so it’s not quite the same as what we have here or what’s proposed to be distributed here in the U.S.,” Skiles said.

The airlines argue the issue needs further study.

“You know this isn’t a done deal, it really has never been studied, and that’s really the problem,” Skiles said. “The Department of Transportation and the industry is asking the cellular industry to say, ‘Give us some time to find out if this is a problem at all, it may not be.'”

The wireless industry has paid more than $80 billion to acquire that bandwidth.

Without a solution, airlines say flights will have to be delayed and canceled, impacting an estimated 32 million flyers this year.

Government agencies remain optimistic about a solution.

