Wintry mix and blustery winds to close out the weekend!

MADISON, Wis. — This afternoon will be mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered rain showers, some snow or sleet may mix in. Wind gusts could hit 30 MPH; high temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

Any rain showers will change to flurries before ending early on Tonight with windy conditions as gusts could hit 40 MPH; low temperatures will fall into the lower 20s.

Monday will be partly sunny, windy, and colder; high temperatures will be in the middle 20s, but they will continue to fall into the lower 20s throughout the day.

A weather system will arrive on Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and although the chances to see accumulation is dropping, we are still expecting a chance of light snow, snow accumulation of around one inch is possible through Tuesday evening. It will be cold with high temperatures in the lower 20s.

The snow will taper to flurries on Tuesday night, while Wednesday will start out mostly cloudy with any flurries ending early before skies become partly sunny. It won’t be as cold with high temperatures in the lower 30s.

Thursday will become mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries, mainly in the afternoon; high temperatures will be in the middle 30s.

On Friday, skies will be mostly cloudy with a snow and rain showers developing, mainly late in the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

Another weather system will bring a chance for at least some light snow accumulation for next weekend. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with light snow; high temperatures will be in the middle 30s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold with flurries ending in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon; high temperatures will be in the middle 30s for both days.

The following Monday will be partly sunny and seasonably cold; high temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny, breezy, and a little milder. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a chance of rain showers. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s.

THIS AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered rain showers, some snow or sleet may mix in.

High: 39

Wind: SE to W 10-20 MPH G: 30 MPH

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, windy, and colder with any flurries ending early, then becoming partly cloudy overnight.

Low: 22

Wind: W 15-25 MPH G: 30-40 MPH

MONDAY:

Partly sunny, windy, and colder.

High: 26; temperatures falling into the lower 20s through the day.

Wind: W/NW 15-25 MPH G: 30-40 MPH

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy overnight and cold with wind chill values from -5 and 0.

Low: 6

Wind: NW 8-15 MPH

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and cold with a chance of light snow; minor accumulation of around one inch is possible through evening.

Low: 6

High: 22

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy with any flurries ending early, then becoming partly sunny and not quite as cold.

Low: 14

High: 30

THURSDAY:

Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Low: 19

High: 37

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy with snow and rain showers developing, mainly late in the day.

Low: 26

High: 38

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy, becoming breezy, and cold with light snow.

Low: 26

High: 36

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold with flurries ending in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Low: 21

High: 34

MONDAY:

Partly sunny and seasonably cold.

Low: 21

High: 38

TUESDAY:

Partly sunny, breezy, and little milder.

Low: 26

High: 41

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy and mild with a chance of rain showers.

Low: 34

High: 46