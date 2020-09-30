‘Winter is coming’: Downtown bar Paul’s Club asks for community help in online fundraiser

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Downtown Madison bar Paul’s Club has launched an online fundraiser to keep itself going.

According to the bar’s GoFundMe page, the bar hasn’t had customers inside since July 1 since bars without foods are closed due to coronavirus shutdowns.

“Winter is coming,” the page said. “Without the help of our past, present and future customers, the continued existence of Paul’s Club is in question. We need your help and support now more than ever if we’re going to make it.”

The fundraiser is called ‘Save the Tree,’ a nod to the bar’s famous tree that lives inside the center of the bar.

Last week, Plaza Tavern also started a GoFundMe page. Plaza is aiming to raise $75,000, while Paul’s Club has its initial goal at $55,000.

“Please help keep State Street alive by helping small businesses!” the page said.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.