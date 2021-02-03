Winter Carnival returns to Madison Wednesday: What changes you can expect this year

Josh Spreiter by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Union’s Winter Carnival returns Wednesday with new events to help attendees enjoy the outdoors during Wisconsin’s winter season. Officials say they’re providing ways for those to follow public health guidance related to COVID-19.

The Wisconsin Union team invites the whole community to experience the Carnival. Some events and activities require pre-registration and have limited capacities. This season, some community favorites will return with changes to ensure the health and safety of patrons in light of COVID-19.

As we’ve previously reported, the iconic Lady Liberty won’t be on Lake Mendota this year, one of many changes the Wisconsin Union is making to its annual Winter Carnival due to COVID-19.

Instead of the large inflatable Lady Liberty being placed on the frozen surface of Lake Mendota, the Union will instead hold a “Winter Lady Liberty DIY Contest” this year, encouraging people to create their own “Lady Libertys” and take a picture, tagging the Wisconsin Union on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Also, with recent weather alerts warning about inclement weather due to extremely cold temperatures this weekend, Kites On Mendota is officially canceled.

New this year for the Carnival, the Union will offer an Ice Fishing Derby on February 6th from noon until 7 p.m., allowing people to take part either as competitors or as learners. The Union calls it their first-ever educational fishing competition and will provide the equipment to people who need it.

For the most up to date Winter Carnival information, including registration links, click here.

This year’s Carnival will run from February 3rd until February 7th.

