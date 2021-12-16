Winter Carnival at Memorial Union to return fully in-person in February

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — The annual Winter Carnival will return in-person at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Memorial Union with a number of traditional events in February, the union said Thursday.

After moving to a hybrid virtual and in-person event last year, the more than 80-year-old tradition will be back fully in-person from February 7-12. Wisconsin Union communications director Shauna Breneman said the inflatable replica of the Statue of Liberty on a frozen Lake Mendota will return this year, along with a skiing and snowboarding contest, the Snow Ball food and dance event and some new events.

The Wisconsin Alumni Association’s Winter Carnival Family Fun in Alumni Park, which began in 2018, will also return in-person on February 12.

For a full list of events, click here.

