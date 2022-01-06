Winning Powerball ticket sold in Green Bay

by Sarah Gray

MADISON, Wis. — One of two winning Powerball tickets has been sold in Green Bay. The ticket is worth an estimated $316.3 million.

A second winning ticket was sold at a 7-11 in Sacramento, California. The winners will split at $632.6 million jackpot.

Wisconsin Lottery is holding a virtual press conference at 2:00 p.m. Thursday to announce where the ticket was purchased in Green Bay.

Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin says, “We’re thrilled another jackpot has been won in WINsconson. This is our fourth major jackpot won in the past four years.”

If you purchased a Powerball ticket in Green Bay, check your tickets! The winning numbers are 6 – 14 -25 – 33 – 46 and the Powerball is 17.

