Winnie Ballweg

Winnie Ballweg, age 77, passed away peacefully at Divine Rehabilitation and nursing in Lodi on Friday, July 24, 2020.

She was born to Fred and Eunice (Winnie) Nessler in Baraboo on April 5, 1943. She married Gene Ballweg on August 19, 1967 and had 3 children.

As a couple they enjoyed their trips off the farm to Branson, MO. Winnie stayed at home to raise the boys until later when she worked tending bar at the Penguin, The Arboretum and in the kitchen at Hardees. Winnie also enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren and shooting pool.

Survivors include her husband Gene, sons, Jeff, Joe (Karen), Jim (Sara), grandchildren, Chris, Katelyn (Troy), Ryan, Kelsie (Christopher), Connor and Alex. Great grandchildren, Elizabeth and David. She is further survived by siblings, Carl, Tim, Nick (Chris), Fred (Diana) and Vicky, Sister in law Marilyn. In-Laws Marion, George (Ila Rae), Louise (Eugene), Elaine (Larry), Jerry, Jo (Bill) and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Bill and Pete, in-laws Lloyd, Stanley, Florence (Bob) and grandson Andrew.

A private memorial will be held with immediate family.

Special thanks to the staff at Divine Rehabilitation for their special care of Mom.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Divine Rehabilitation in Lodi.