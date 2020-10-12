Wineke: When did it become 2016 again?

Bill Wineke, Special to Channel 3000 by Bill Wineke, Special to Channel 3000

CNN Hillary Clinton

If you believe the polls, it is becoming unlikely that President Trump can win the 2020 election against former Vice President Joe Biden.

So he seems to be running to re-win the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton.

It’s the emails, you see. Trump is still demanding public distribution of 33,000 emails Clinton deleted from her private account four years ago. He wants them found and he wants Clinton in jail.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Friday that the State Department has the emails and will release them before the November 3 election. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe has also been disclosing selected classified material involving Clinton and other top Democrats.

Once the American public finds out what a crook Hillary really is they surely will not vote for her in 2020.

One obvious problem with that strategy – aside from the fact Clinton has been cleared in investigation after investigation on this and various other matters – is that Clinton is not on any ballot this year. The only way to vote for her would be to write her name in.

But, no matter. The political right in this country has had it in for Hillary for at least 30 years and they’re not going to let go now.

To those who actually live in the current world, there is a real election campaign taking place and, if I read Twitter right, it has issues of its own.

One is the case of Steve Scully, the C-Span host who was scheduled to be moderator of Tuesday’s now-canceled debate.

If you watch C-Span – and you probably don’t, or else this argument would never be waged – you know Scully is the least-biased human being on television.

He is so bland and non-judgmental that “Saturday Night Live” has a recurring segment satirizing him for his boring even-handedness.

He also, in 1978, was an intern in then Senator Joe Biden’s mail room. And a “tweet” supposedly from Scully to former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucchi asked whether Scully should “answer” attacks on his integrity. Scully says the account was hacked.

What a “biased” moderator could do to Trump is unanswered. Trump pays no attention to moderators of any kind, never has and never will.

The other big issue in this campaign seems to be whether Biden favors “packing” the Supreme Court by adding more members. Biden refuses to answer because to do so would . . .well, I’m not sure what it would do but, since court packing will never happen, I don’t care.

In the meantime, 7.8 million Americans have been infected with a deadly virus – an alarming number of whom work in the White House – and 218,000 Americans have died. About 800,000 Americans file for new Unemployment Compensation benefits each week and millions of poor people are facing eviction from their homes. The Senate is spending its time rushing through the confirmation of a Supreme Court justice and is too busy to take up bills to provide relief to those Americans suffering.

I know, blah, blah, blah – but, those emails!

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.