Wineke: Let’s put Trump back into Xmas

Olivier Douliery U.S President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on stage after they lit the National Christmas Tree at the National Christmas Tree Lightening Ceremony on Nov. 30, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)

MADISON, Wis. — The email come-on in my mailbox this morning offered me a cheery “Merry Trumpmas” and encouraged me to purchase “Let’s God Brandon” wrapping paper to help my Christmas presents stand out in a crowd.

As it turns out, you can also purchase shirts that proclaim “Merry Trumpmas” and all sorts of other items announcing the advent of the former president.

This is all in the name of someone who owes much of his political life to the backing of Evangelical Christians who, to this day, see Trump as being a God-driven disciple.

In general, this sort of thing doesn’t bother me. I am all for people believing in whomever or whatever deity that brings them comfort in this harsh life.

You’re a Buddhist? Fine. A Muslim, super. An atheist? Whatever floats your boat. We are all imperfect examples of the faith we proclaim and I don’t want to harp on the mote in your eye while I ignore the beam in my own.

That doesn’t mean that religious expression is irrelevant, however. The god one worships tends to demand allegiance and it is quite sure that Trump is not content with letting any other being share his altar.

Remember how he first gained Christian trust? He ran his 2016 campaign in part of promising to restore the greeting “Merry Christmas.”

The bizarre claim that people were no longer to wish one another a Merry Christmas was a staple of the right-wing culture wars. It had zero basis in fact but did allow Christians to feel victimized. Trump took it and ran with it.

When his myriad personal faults came to light, his Christian admirers redefined them as biblical: Trump was really Cyrus the Persian, whom the Prophet Isaiah predicted would save Israel.

The last I saw, about 80% of those polled who identify as Evangelical Christian still back Trump.

In the meantime, Trump is moving to solidify his preeminent status, not just as a politician but as a political deity.

This week, he is calling for sanctions on Republican legislators who voted for an infrastructure bill that will renew highways, bridges, airports, railways and ports. This was all stuff he once wanted. Now, he is willing to excommunicate those who vote for it.

Along with those Republicans in Name Only like Liz Cheney and Mitch McConnell.

There is room for only one power in Trump world and that is Trump.

So, you can celebrate the savior. Buy Trump wrapping paper. Wish one another Merry Trumpmas.

For most of us, it’s all good fun, at least until we do something he doesn’t like.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.